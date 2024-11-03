Left Menu

MP's Elephant Crisis: Action Plan Unveiled

Madhya Pradesh faces an elephant crisis with recent deaths and human attacks. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced plans for an elephant task force, radio tracking, and expert consultation to prevent future incidents. Solar fencing will protect farms, and a long-term strategy involves learning from other states with large elephant populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 03-11-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 23:11 IST
In response to an alarming increase in elephant deaths and human attacks, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called for an innovative action plan. A dedicated elephant task force and the use of radio tracking technology are among the key strategies aimed at preventing future incidents.

Recent incidents in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve saw ten elephants dead over three days, while an aggressive elephant attack left two people dead and one injured. The state's comprehensive strategy will include solar fencing around farms to avert crop destruction by elephants.

The initiative looks beyond state borders for solutions, tapping into the successful practices of Karnataka, Kerala, and Assam. Officers will be dispatched to these states for insights, as wildlife experts are brought on board to help shape a preventive framework. Meanwhile, Forest Force officials faced suspension over the mishandling of the tragic events.

