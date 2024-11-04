Eruption Chaos: Mount Lewotobi Awakens on Flores Island

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki on Indonesia's remote Flores Island erupted with devastating impact, claiming at least six lives and wreaking havoc on nearby communities. Thick ash was expelled into the air, and hot volcanic material incinerated villages, including a convent of Catholic nuns.

The National Disaster Management Agency revised the death toll down from an earlier estimate, now reporting six fatalities, as local officials continue to assess the damage. The danger zone has expanded, alert levels have heightened, and reports indicate more residents may be trapped in debris.

The eruption has displaced over 10,000 individuals across several villages, including Wulanggitang and Ile Bura districts. Photos circulating online illustrate the scene of chaos, showing debris burying roofs and triggering fires. This event follows the recent eruption of Mount Marapi in West Sumatra, adding to Indonesia's volcanic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)