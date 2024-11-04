Left Menu

Supreme Court Cracks Down on Delhi Diwali Pollution

The Supreme Court sought information from Delhi's government and police commissioner regarding steps taken to enforce the firecracker ban during Diwali. Highlighting violations of court orders, the bench demanded responses and emphasized the need for strict actions against violators. Punjab and Haryana were also asked to address farm fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has expressed serious concerns over Delhi's high pollution levels during Diwali. On Monday, it questioned the Delhi government and police commissioner regarding their efforts to enforce the ban on firecrackers.

Addressing reports of widespread violations, Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih insisted on reviewing all measures and actions taken to uphold the court's mandate.

The court called for swift responses, particularly emphasizing the rise in farm fires in Punjab and Haryana. With stringent measures and potential actions being considered, the court aims to curtail fireworks violations in future Diwali celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

