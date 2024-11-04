Supreme Court Cracks Down on Delhi Diwali Pollution

The Supreme Court has expressed serious concerns over Delhi's high pollution levels during Diwali. On Monday, it questioned the Delhi government and police commissioner regarding their efforts to enforce the ban on firecrackers.

Addressing reports of widespread violations, Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih insisted on reviewing all measures and actions taken to uphold the court's mandate.

The court called for swift responses, particularly emphasizing the rise in farm fires in Punjab and Haryana. With stringent measures and potential actions being considered, the court aims to curtail fireworks violations in future Diwali celebrations.

