Philippines Braces for Typhoon Yinxing Impact
The Philippines is proactively preparing for Typhoon Yinxing by ordering evacuations, stockpiling food, and having the military on standby. Officials are alerting remote communities to evacuate, while weather agencies anticipate the storm to affect northeastern towns with a possibility of landfall this week.
The Philippines is gearing up for Typhoon Yinxing by initiating evacuations and stockpiling essential supplies, with soldiers standing by, according to government officials. The storm, with winds of 120 kph, is located 590 km from Baler in Aurora province, as per state weather agency Pag-asa.
Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro emphasized that remote areas have been urged to evacuate early, noting that rescue operations may not be feasible during the storm. Government agencies are collaborating to issue warnings and strategically position resources, Teodoro stated during a briefing.
In preparation, food supplies are being accumulated, military units prepared for rescue missions, and dams releasing water to avert flooding, officials noted. With potentially 24 million people at risk, Typhoon Yinxing is poised to impact northern Cagayan province by week's end.
