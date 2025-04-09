Calm After Storm: Murshidabad Protests Over Waqf Act
The situation in Murshidabad, a Muslim-majority district in West Bengal, has returned to calm following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, confirmed a senior police officer. The district was previously tense due to demonstrators' demands for the legislation to be revoked.
Authorities have enforced prohibitory orders and suspended internet connectivity in Raghunathganj and Suti police station areas and other sensitive zones, especially Jangipur town. Protesters had clashed with police, resulting in stone-pelting and deliberate torching of police vehicles, compelling forces to escalate to lathi-charge and tear gas.
Governor C V Ananda Bose condemned the unrest, urging firm action against any threats to law and order. Meanwhile, opposition BJP criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleged governance failure amid minority appeasement, following the enactment aimed at better managing Waqf properties and improving governance.
