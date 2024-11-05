Left Menu

Drones Poised to Revolutionize Marine Fisheries in India

An awareness workshop on drone technology's applications in marine fisheries will be inaugurated by Union Minister George Kurian. The initiative aims to enhance fisheries management, and sea farming, and improve ecosystem conservation through targeted measures, such as algal bloom detection and live fish transportation.

Drones Poised to Revolutionize Marine Fisheries in India
Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian is set to inaugurate a pioneering workshop focusing on drone technology for India's marine fisheries sector. Scheduled for November 8 at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), the event highlights cutting-edge advancements poised to transform fish farming and conservation efforts.

The initiative is a collaborative effort involving the Union Ministry of Fisheries, the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), and ICAR-CMFRI. Researchers advocate that drones could bring unprecedented efficiencies to fisheries management, notably in mariculture feed distribution, disaster response, and ecosystem monitoring. Leaders in the industry anticipate that drones will aid in early algal bloom detection, offering proactive measures against environmental threats.

CMFRI's Director, Grinson George, emphasized the potential for minimizing labor costs while enhancing operational efficiency. Drones promise to streamline complex processes such as live fish transportation from remote sites, thereby ensuring product freshness and reducing costs. This technological leap could offer a new perspective on marine mammal stock assessments, and water quality research in regions like the Vembanad Lake, marking a substantial shift towards sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

