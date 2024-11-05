Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Cutting Century-old Trees for Flyover Construction in Guwahati

The Gauhati High Court has issued a notice to the Assam government regarding its plan to cut down century-old trees in Guwahati for a flyover. Amidst public protests and criticism, the court demands the government's response. Prominent personalities and netizens have also voiced their disapproval online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:06 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Cutting Century-old Trees for Flyover Construction in Guwahati
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gauhati High Court issued a notice to the Assam government concerning its proposal to remove century-old trees in Guwahati for a new flyover. Public interest litigation filed by Mahesh Deka and others prompted this legal action, with the government required to respond by November 11.

As the government plans to construct a 5.05-km-long flyover, the public outcry has grown. Many, including students and artists, have taken to the streets, criticizing the government's plan to cut 25 historic trees without thorough environmental assessments or public consultations.

The Chief Minister's office has suggested reviewing alternatives, while senior officials and netizens highlight the ecological and cultural significance of these trees. The court will hear more arguments on November 13, following intense public criticism and protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024