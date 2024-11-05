Controversy Erupts Over Cutting Century-old Trees for Flyover Construction in Guwahati

The Gauhati High Court issued a notice to the Assam government concerning its proposal to remove century-old trees in Guwahati for a new flyover. Public interest litigation filed by Mahesh Deka and others prompted this legal action, with the government required to respond by November 11.

As the government plans to construct a 5.05-km-long flyover, the public outcry has grown. Many, including students and artists, have taken to the streets, criticizing the government's plan to cut 25 historic trees without thorough environmental assessments or public consultations.

The Chief Minister's office has suggested reviewing alternatives, while senior officials and netizens highlight the ecological and cultural significance of these trees. The court will hear more arguments on November 13, following intense public criticism and protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)