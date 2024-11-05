Blaze Rips Through Water Bottling Plant: Panic as Explosions Rock Manpur

A devastating fire swept through a private mineral water bottling plant near Manpur town in Indore district, causing chaos and panic among workers and local residents. The incident, which broke out at around 10 a.m., resulted in multiple explosions but fortunately no injuries were reported.

Authorities believe the blaze spread rapidly due to the abundance of plastic bottles and gelatin sticks inside the facility. Firefighters from Manpur and Mhow responded swiftly, working tirelessly for three hours to subdue the inferno.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, preliminary investigations suggest that an electrical short-circuit might have been the catalyst. The company has yet to assess the financial damage incurred from the incident.

