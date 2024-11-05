Unusual Sighting: African Lapwings' Surprise Stay in Telangana

In an unprecedented event, two African lapwings have been residing at a lake in Warangal, Telangana since the start of this year, marking their first recorded presence in India.

Sriram Reddy, the state coordinator for eBird, a bird documentation platform, revealed that while one of these non-migratory birds was first seen in January, a second arrived by April-May.

Their arrival at Ammavaripet Lake near Warangal remains enigmatic. Despite not being migratory, African lapwings are known for range expansion, but whether they are vagrants or trading birds is undetermined.

