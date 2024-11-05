Left Menu

Unusual Sighting: African Lapwings' Surprise Stay in Telangana

For the first time in India, two African lapwings, a non-migratory bird species native to Africa, have been spotted at a lake in Warangal, Telangana. Their unexpected presence has intrigued experts, with the possibility of them being vagrants or trading birds still under investigation.

In an unprecedented event, two African lapwings have been residing at a lake in Warangal, Telangana since the start of this year, marking their first recorded presence in India.

Sriram Reddy, the state coordinator for eBird, a bird documentation platform, revealed that while one of these non-migratory birds was first seen in January, a second arrived by April-May.

Their arrival at Ammavaripet Lake near Warangal remains enigmatic. Despite not being migratory, African lapwings are known for range expansion, but whether they are vagrants or trading birds is undetermined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

