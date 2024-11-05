Tragedy in Almora: Bus Accident Leaves Uttarakhand in Mourning
A bus accident in Almora, Uttarakhand, has claimed at least 36 lives and left several passengers critically injured. The accident involved a packed bus falling into a gorge. Survivors include a three-year-old girl whose parents were killed. The state government plans to support the child's future.
An accident in Almora, Uttarakhand, resulted in a packed bus plunging into a deep gorge and claiming the lives of at least 36 people, leaving others critically injured, hospital authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
The ill-fated bus, overloaded with passengers returning to work post-Diwali, was headed from Pauri to Ramnagar when tragedy struck. Among the survivors admitted to AIIMS-Rishikesh is three-year-old Shivani, who lost her parents in the accident. Her conditions, along with those of other severely injured passengers, remain critical.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the state will fund Shivani's education. Other survivors, being treated at the hospital, include Rahul, Tushar, Akash, and Deepak, whose conditions are still critical. The incident has shocked the community, prompting visits from government officials to offer support to the victims.
