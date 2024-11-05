Left Menu

Tragedy in Almora: Bus Accident Leaves Uttarakhand in Mourning

A bus accident in Almora, Uttarakhand, has claimed at least 36 lives and left several passengers critically injured. The accident involved a packed bus falling into a gorge. Survivors include a three-year-old girl whose parents were killed. The state government plans to support the child's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:14 IST
Tragedy in Almora: Bus Accident Leaves Uttarakhand in Mourning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An accident in Almora, Uttarakhand, resulted in a packed bus plunging into a deep gorge and claiming the lives of at least 36 people, leaving others critically injured, hospital authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The ill-fated bus, overloaded with passengers returning to work post-Diwali, was headed from Pauri to Ramnagar when tragedy struck. Among the survivors admitted to AIIMS-Rishikesh is three-year-old Shivani, who lost her parents in the accident. Her conditions, along with those of other severely injured passengers, remain critical.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the state will fund Shivani's education. Other survivors, being treated at the hospital, include Rahul, Tushar, Akash, and Deepak, whose conditions are still critical. The incident has shocked the community, prompting visits from government officials to offer support to the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024