Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Trial: Political Controversy Unfolds in Court

The legal battle involving Rahul Gandhi unfolded further as his counsel engaged in cross-examining a key witness in a defamation case at the MP-MLA court on Tuesday. The case was originally filed in 2019, following Gandhi's comments on the former BJP president, Amit Shah.

Santosh Kumar Pandey, representing the complainant Vijay Mishra, confirmed that lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla probed witness Ramchandra Dubey. Since the cross-examination was incomplete, the court scheduled a subsequent hearing for early January.

The roots of the trial date back to 2018 involving allegations from Mishra during the Karnataka elections. The proceedings, now in their fifth year, saw Gandhi appear before the court after a warrant for his non-appearance, later receiving bail in early 2024. His testimony decried the lawsuit as a politically motivated attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)