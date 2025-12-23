Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Trial: Political Controversy Unfolds in Court

Rahul Gandhi is embroiled in a defamation case linked to his past remarks about then BJP president Amit Shah. The trial stems from a complaint by BJP leader Vijay Mishra. Gandhi's legal team continues cross-examination, with hearings ongoing as the case exposes significant political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:16 IST
Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Trial: Political Controversy Unfolds in Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The legal battle involving Rahul Gandhi unfolded further as his counsel engaged in cross-examining a key witness in a defamation case at the MP-MLA court on Tuesday. The case was originally filed in 2019, following Gandhi's comments on the former BJP president, Amit Shah.

Santosh Kumar Pandey, representing the complainant Vijay Mishra, confirmed that lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla probed witness Ramchandra Dubey. Since the cross-examination was incomplete, the court scheduled a subsequent hearing for early January.

The roots of the trial date back to 2018 involving allegations from Mishra during the Karnataka elections. The proceedings, now in their fifth year, saw Gandhi appear before the court after a warrant for his non-appearance, later receiving bail in early 2024. His testimony decried the lawsuit as a politically motivated attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025