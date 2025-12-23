Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Trial: Political Controversy Unfolds in Court
Rahul Gandhi is embroiled in a defamation case linked to his past remarks about then BJP president Amit Shah. The trial stems from a complaint by BJP leader Vijay Mishra. Gandhi's legal team continues cross-examination, with hearings ongoing as the case exposes significant political tension.
- Country:
- India
The legal battle involving Rahul Gandhi unfolded further as his counsel engaged in cross-examining a key witness in a defamation case at the MP-MLA court on Tuesday. The case was originally filed in 2019, following Gandhi's comments on the former BJP president, Amit Shah.
Santosh Kumar Pandey, representing the complainant Vijay Mishra, confirmed that lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla probed witness Ramchandra Dubey. Since the cross-examination was incomplete, the court scheduled a subsequent hearing for early January.
The roots of the trial date back to 2018 involving allegations from Mishra during the Karnataka elections. The proceedings, now in their fifth year, saw Gandhi appear before the court after a warrant for his non-appearance, later receiving bail in early 2024. His testimony decried the lawsuit as a politically motivated attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CBS Pulls '60 Minutes' Segment Amid Political Controversy
Political Vendetta Allegations: Congress Leader's Criticism of ED Action and RSS Ideology
Dramatic Trial in Zubeen Garg Case: Virtual Hearings and High-Profile Accusations
Karnataka's Congress Leadership Tensions: Media Hype or Reality?
Mystery in Singapore: Trial Begins for Alleged Murder of Singer Zubeen Garg