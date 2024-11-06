Hurricane Rafael Intensifies, Threatening Western Cuba

Tropical Storm Rafael has intensified into a Category 1 hurricane as it bypasses Jamaica and heads toward western Cuba.

This news adds to Cuba's woes, where residents are dealing with power outages after a previous hurricane caused fatalities and destruction in the eastern region just two weeks ago.

On Tuesday morning, Rafael was situated 35 kilometers southeast of Little Cayman in the Cayman Islands, boasting maximum sustained winds of 120 kph while moving northwest at 24 kph, according to Miami's National Hurricane Centre. Forecasters anticipate the hurricane will hit the island on Wednesday, potentially causing flooding and mudslides after soaking Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)