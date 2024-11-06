Left Menu

Hurricane Rafael Intensifies, Threatening Western Cuba

Tropical Storm Rafael has become a Category 1 hurricane as it moves past Jamaica and heads towards western Cuba. This development presents a new challenge for Cuba, already dealing with blackouts from a recent hurricane. Rafael could bring floods and mudslides to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 06-11-2024 06:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 06:26 IST
This news adds to Cuba's woes, where residents are dealing with power outages after a previous hurricane caused fatalities and destruction in the eastern region just two weeks ago.

On Tuesday morning, Rafael was situated 35 kilometers southeast of Little Cayman in the Cayman Islands, boasting maximum sustained winds of 120 kph while moving northwest at 24 kph, according to Miami's National Hurricane Centre. Forecasters anticipate the hurricane will hit the island on Wednesday, potentially causing flooding and mudslides after soaking Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

