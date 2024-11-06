Left Menu

Unveiling the Thaw: Permafrost and the Global Carbon Balance

Permafrost regions are warming faster than the global average, leading to the thawing of frozen ground and release of carbon and nitrogen, which can accelerate climate change. A global research effort has quantified the greenhouse gas emissions from these areas, highlighting concerns about methane emissions and the importance of maintaining carbon sinks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:23 IST
Unveiling the Thaw: Permafrost and the Global Carbon Balance
  • Country:
  • Australia

The permafrost regions, located just south of the Arctic, are experiencing accelerated warming, causing the frozen ground to thaw and release substantial amounts of carbon and nitrogen.

This thawing process contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, which could exacerbate global warming and create a feedback loop, increasing emissions further.

An international scientific study has released a comprehensive greenhouse gas budget from the permafrost regions, stressing the increasing threat of methane emissions and the need to maintain carbon sinks to mitigate climate impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024