Unveiling the Thaw: Permafrost and the Global Carbon Balance

The permafrost regions, located just south of the Arctic, are experiencing accelerated warming, causing the frozen ground to thaw and release substantial amounts of carbon and nitrogen.

This thawing process contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, which could exacerbate global warming and create a feedback loop, increasing emissions further.

An international scientific study has released a comprehensive greenhouse gas budget from the permafrost regions, stressing the increasing threat of methane emissions and the need to maintain carbon sinks to mitigate climate impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)