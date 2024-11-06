Nuclear Power Gains Momentum: COP29 in Baku to Showcase Role of Nuclear Energy in Global Net-Zero Future

After a breakthrough year for nuclear power, the world’s focus on this clean and reliable energy source shifts to COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, where international leaders will further examine nuclear energy’s potential to address pressing climate and energy challenges. Following COP28 in Dubai, where nuclear power was recognized as essential to achieving net zero, COP29 aims to build on this momentum by expanding nuclear energy’s role in global sustainability strategies.

A Landmark Moment for Nuclear Energy

COP28 marked a pivotal moment for nuclear energy. For the first time, nuclear energy took centre stage at a global climate conference, with leaders acknowledging its critical role in reaching net-zero emissions. In March 2024, the first Nuclear Energy Summit, organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Belgium, reinforced this momentum. With representatives from over 30 countries and the European Union, the summit highlighted nuclear power’s benefits for energy security, climate goals, and sustainable development.

At COP29, nuclear energy will again take the spotlight as countries work to incorporate it as a foundational part of their energy policies. This IAEA Bulletin issue explores the increasingly vital role of nuclear power in the clean energy transition, emphasizing how COP29 can advance nuclear solutions for both established and emerging nuclear energy markets.

Expanding Nuclear Capacity with Diverse Technologies

As global demand for clean energy grows, nuclear energy solutions must diversify to meet ambitious capacity goals. To triple nuclear capacity by 2050, the world is constructing large pressurized water reactors and embracing emerging technologies like small modular reactors (SMRs) and microreactors. These advanced reactors, often utilizing innovative fuels and coolants, offer scalable and flexible options, particularly for smaller or remote locations where traditional reactors may not be feasible.

Nuclear’s versatility makes it a powerful tool for decarbonization, extending beyond electricity generation to industrial applications, which account for 40 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, as energy-intensive sectors like data centres and artificial intelligence expand, companies such as Google and Microsoft are considering advanced nuclear technologies to meet growing power demands with reliable, low-carbon solutions.

Achieving Milestones and Supporting Newcomers

As nuclear energy interest grows globally, including in emerging markets, the IAEA’s updated Milestones Approach guides countries in establishing the infrastructure necessary for safe, sustainable nuclear programs. This roadmap, now updated to include SMR-specific considerations, offers critical support for newcomer nations, allowing them to build safe and resilient nuclear energy systems.

IAEA’s Atoms4NetZero initiative provides governments with data-driven insights into the potential of nuclear energy. This initiative enables countries to model energy scenarios and make informed decisions, taking into account nuclear benefits in non-electrical sectors, such as desalination, district heating, and hydrogen production.

Streamlined Development and a Skilled Workforce

For nuclear energy to scale efficiently, timely and budget-conscious project execution is essential. The IAEA’s Nuclear Harmonization and Standardization Initiative is advancing regulatory alignment and industrial standardization, easing the deployment of safe, reliable SMRs and advanced reactors globally. By aligning safety standards and encouraging cooperation, this initiative is setting the stage for swift and cost-effective nuclear expansion.

A well-trained workforce is crucial to meet both current demands and future needs in the nuclear sector. Through programs like the IAEA Nuclear Energy Management School, the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellowship, and the Lise Meitner Programme, the IAEA is equipping the next generation of nuclear professionals with the skills necessary for long-term industry sustainability.

Upholding Safety Through Expanded Safeguards

With the increase in nuclear power, the IAEA is committed to maintaining rigorous safeguards on nuclear materials. As nuclear facilities grow in number, IAEA’s verification efforts ensure the peaceful use of nuclear material. Advanced technologies and close cooperation with expanding nations ensure that the global nuclear community is prepared to meet the growing demand for safeguards.

Looking Ahead: Nuclear Power’s Path to a Net-Zero Future

COP29 in Baku offers an invaluable opportunity to build on the progress made at COP28, solidifying nuclear energy’s place as a cornerstone of a sustainable energy future. With a renewed commitment to innovation, regulatory collaboration, and robust workforce development, nuclear energy is well-positioned to fulfil its potential in a net-zero world, addressing climate and energy needs with reliable, clean power.

As countries gather at COP29, they can work collectively to ensure that nuclear energy reaches its full potential as a vital component of the global path to net zero.