Coimbatore's Golden Future: New Jewellery Park and More

Coimbatore is all set to bolster its stature as a key player in the global gold jewellery industry with an upcoming gold jewellery industrial park in Kurichi SIDCO. This Rs 126 crore project, announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, aims to breathe new life into the city's economy by providing direct employment to 2,000 people and creating 1,500 indirect jobs.

During his visit to the city, the Chief Minister also revealed plans for a new IT complex to employ 36,000 people and infrastructure upgrades including a 5 km extension of the elevated flyover on Avinashi Road. Furthermore, he committed to a Rs 200 crore project targeting road improvements across Coimbatore Corporation.

Pledges were also made for a combined drinking water scheme benefiting local villages and measures to mitigate human-animal conflict in the Thondamuthur region. Highlighting economic strides under his leadership, Stalin emphasized Tamil Nadu's role as a national model for development.

