Madhya Pradesh's New Elephant Advisory: Aiming to Save the Majestic Tuskers
In the wake of several elephant deaths at Bandhvagarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh has formed an elephant advisory committee. This committee, with experts from various fields, will focus on rescue and rehabilitation processes to better manage elephant conservation efforts.
An elephant advisory committee has been set up by Madhya Pradesh's forest department to enhance the management of wild tusker rescue and rehabilitation, following a recent spate of elephant deaths in the state.
The deaths, reported at Bandhvagarh Tiger Reserve, were attributed to the consumption of toxic Kodo millet plants, rather than poisoning, according to viscera reports. Ten elephants lost their lives, prompting a high-level intervention.
Heading the committee is the state's additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), with participation from tiger reserve field directors and wildlife experts. The committee aims to provide strategies for capturing and rehabilitating elephants effectively.
