Elephant Calf Rescue Amid Crisis at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

An elephant calf, aged 18 months, has been successfully rescued at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve after being separated from its herd, officials reported. The reserve recently gained attention due to the demise of 10 elephants within a brief period.

BTR Deputy Director Prakash Verma stated that the calf, found away from the area of elephant fatalities, seems to belong to a different group. Veterinary teams are closely monitoring the juvenile elephant, administering mild sedatives as part of its care regime.

Efforts are in place to reunite the calf with a herd after normalizing, aiming to preserve its natural wild habitat. Meanwhile, state authorities have suspended senior reserve officials following a probe into the elephant deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)