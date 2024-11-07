Left Menu

Elephant Calf Rescue Amid Crisis at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

An 18-month-old elephant calf separated from its herd has been rescued at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, recently noted for the death of 10 elephants. Distanced from the deceased herd, the calf is undergoing veterinary observation. Efforts are underway to reconnect it with an appropriate herd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:09 IST
  • India

An elephant calf, aged 18 months, has been successfully rescued at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve after being separated from its herd, officials reported. The reserve recently gained attention due to the demise of 10 elephants within a brief period.

BTR Deputy Director Prakash Verma stated that the calf, found away from the area of elephant fatalities, seems to belong to a different group. Veterinary teams are closely monitoring the juvenile elephant, administering mild sedatives as part of its care regime.

Efforts are in place to reunite the calf with a herd after normalizing, aiming to preserve its natural wild habitat. Meanwhile, state authorities have suspended senior reserve officials following a probe into the elephant deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

