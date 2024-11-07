Punjab's Battle Against Stubble Burning: Significant Decline Reported

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has reported a dramatic decrease in stubble-burning incidents across the state, according to a document submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Between September and November, the number of fires fell sharply, a move expected to alleviate air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjacent areas.

The PPCB's comprehensive report highlights a drop from 26,583 incidents in 2022 to just 4,145 this year. Key strategies included the deployment of 9,492 field officials who monitored affected areas, alongside numerous public-awareness meetings and increased legal enforcement, including 1,626 FIRs lodged against offenders.

Additionally, the report emphasized that environmental compensation was collected in more than 2,000 cases, totaling approximately Rs 49,57,500. Punjab's persistent efforts indicate a promising shift towards better environmental practices and reduced agricultural pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)