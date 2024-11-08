Environmental Crisis Looms Over Kedarnath: Unprocessed Waste Piles Up

Kedarnath, an eco-sensitive area surrounding a renowned Himalayan temple, is facing an impending environmental crisis due to the continuous dumping of untreated waste at landfill sites. An RTI query revealed that 49.18 tonnes of unprocessed garbage were discarded near the temple from 2022 to 2024.

The data highlighted an alarming increase in waste generation each year, with 13.2 tonnes in 2022, 18.48 tonnes in 2023, and 17.5 tonnes in 2024 thus far. Although 23.3 tonnes of inorganic waste have been processed, untreated waste continues to challenge local garbage management systems.

Environmental activist Amit Gupta emphasized the absence of a proper waste management infrastructure, despite this issue being mentioned in Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat.' The lack of action by authorities has escalated the pollution levels, raising concerns about a potential environmental disaster similar to the 2013 tragedy.

