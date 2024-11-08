Left Menu

Soaring Emissions: The Environmental Cost of Private Jets

A study highlights a dramatic 46% rise in carbon emissions from private jets between 2019 and 2023. Frequent private jet users emit 500 times more carbon dioxide than commercial flyers. The US leads with 70% of private aircraft. Major global events spur emission peaks, demanding regulatory intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:27 IST
Soaring Emissions: The Environmental Cost of Private Jets
DC-3C aircraft Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study has uncovered a staggering increase in carbon emissions from private jets, soaring 46% between 2019 and 2023. This shocking statistic outlines the substantial environmental cost of exclusive air travel, with private jet users contributing significantly to the world's carbon footprint.

Researchers from Sweden's Linnaeus University have spotlighted major international events as key contributors to these emissions peaks. Events such as COP28 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup saw a high volume of private jets, intensifying the carbon output.

The United States dominates with 70% of the globe's private aircraft, followed by Brazil, Canada, Germany, Mexico, and the UK. With these findings, the study calls for urgent regulatory measures to curb the rising climate impact of private aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024