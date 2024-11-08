Dark Day: Anti-Semitic Attacks Shock Amsterdam
Amsterdam's mayor, Femke Halsema, expressed deep shame following the attack on Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans by anti-Semitic groups. Ten individuals are in custody, though some perpetrators escaped. The incidents have cast a shadow over the city, prompting heightened police vigilance and condemnation from local authorities.
Amsterdam is reeling from a series of anti-Semitic attacks targeting Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans, resulting in ten arrests.
Mayor Femke Halsema condemned the attacks as 'anti-semitic hit-and-run squads,' expressing embarrassment for the city during a news conference.
Despite the strong police presence, some attackers managed to evade capture, necessitating increased security measures.
