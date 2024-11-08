France's Wine Struggles: Weather Woes Impact Production
France's wine output is projected to decline by nearly 25% this year due to adverse weather conditions affecting vineyards, especially in the Champagne region. The French farm ministry's revised forecast suggests a significant impact on the industry, comparing unfavorably to previous years and averages.
The French wine industry is bracing for a substantial decline in output as adverse weather conditions ravaged vineyards across the country, the French farm ministry reported. The champagne-producing sector is among the hardest hit, with overall wine production expected to drop by nearly 25% from the previous year.
According to the ministry's monthly report, wine production will shrink to 36.9 million hectolitres, significantly below both last year's figures and the five-year average of 44.2 million hectolitres. The report highlights unfavorable weather, including cool and damp conditions leading to 'coulure' and 'millerandage,' as contributing factors.
Among major wine-producing regions, Champagne faces the steepest fall, with output 46% lower than last year. Compounding the weather-related issues, economic uncertainties have also impacted sales, leading producers to consider reducing grape harvests this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
