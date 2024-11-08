Spanish Vessel Joins Search for Missing After Devastating Floods

In a dramatic shift from its usual scientific pursuits, a Spanish research vessel has been deployed to assist in the critical search for missing individuals following recent devastating floods in Spain. Originally tasked with examining marine ecosystems, the Ramon Margalef is now focused on locating vehicles pushed into the Mediterranean.

Led by marine biologist Pablo Carrera, the vessel's crew is mapping a 36-square-kilometer area offshore to provide vital information to police and rescue teams. This effort aims to streamline recovery operations amid claims of nearly 100 people missing and over 200 confirmed dead. The search signifies a broader effort involving police, soldiers, and search dogs.

As part of a longer-term project, the vessel will also evaluate the flood's environmental impact on marine life. Spain's recent storms, intensified by climate conditions such as drought and soaring temperatures, have broken national rainfall records and highlighted the pressing need for climate adaptation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)