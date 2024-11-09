Inferno in California: Battling the Blazing Mountain Fire
A fierce wildfire near Los Angeles, dubbed the Mountain Fire, has resulted in mass evacuations, burning over 100 structures. Despite calmer winds, over 20,000 acres have been affected, with only 7% containment. Residents face devastation as structures burn, highlighting the growing wildfire threats due to climate change.
In a stark reminder of California's growing wildfire crisis, a tenacious blaze known as the Mountain Fire is raging northwest of Los Angeles, forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying over 100 structures.
Cal Fire reports that the fire has scorched around 20,000 acres in Ventura County, with containment crawling to a mere 7% despite a slight decrease in wind. The fire's aggression is fueled by dry, rugged terrain, challenging firefighting efforts.
Residents, like Dennis Gottlieb, are grappling with the aftermath, having narrowly escaped the flames that consumed all but their vehicle. The National Weather Service has maintained a red flag warning, as embers and gusts continued to pose threats in the early hours of Friday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iceland's Volcanic Unrest: A Fiery Dance With Climate Change
Commonwealth Nations Unite to Preserve Maritime Boundaries Amid Climate Change
Latina Voters at the Forefront of Climate Change Ballot Battle
Malaria Resurgence in Northern Kenya Amid Climate Change
Africa Hydrology Conference Urges Action for Enhanced Water Resource Management Amid Climate Change