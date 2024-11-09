Inferno in California: Battling the Blazing Mountain Fire

In a stark reminder of California's growing wildfire crisis, a tenacious blaze known as the Mountain Fire is raging northwest of Los Angeles, forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying over 100 structures.

Cal Fire reports that the fire has scorched around 20,000 acres in Ventura County, with containment crawling to a mere 7% despite a slight decrease in wind. The fire's aggression is fueled by dry, rugged terrain, challenging firefighting efforts.

Residents, like Dennis Gottlieb, are grappling with the aftermath, having narrowly escaped the flames that consumed all but their vehicle. The National Weather Service has maintained a red flag warning, as embers and gusts continued to pose threats in the early hours of Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)