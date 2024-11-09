Greece's Mussel Crisis: Climate Change's Toll on Aquaculture

Anastasios Zakalkas faced grave devastation as he surveyed his mussel farm in the Aegean Sea. This past season's harvest lines were filled not with molluscs but with cracked, empty shells, marking the second major loss in three years.

With northern Greece's mussel harvest decimated by up to 90% due to record sea temperatures, Zakalkas and other farmers are deeply worried. The unyielding heat has destroyed future seed stock, prompting fears of another poor season next year.

Experts highlight the urgent impact of climate change on Greece's aquaculture, as continued heatwaves create harsh conditions. With Greece's aquaculture valued at over 619 million euros, farmers urge government intervention to help offset climate-related losses.

