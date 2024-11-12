In a surprising turn of events in Norfolk, Virginia, boxer Austin DeAnda had to undergo an emergency haircut during his match against DeAundre Pettus. Taking place at Scope Arena, the mid-match trim became necessary after DeAnda's braids came loose, obstructing his vision in the third round.

Meanwhile, in central China, the local police were faced with an unusual challenge over the weekend as they imposed traffic restrictions to curb a viral craze. Thousands of university students took part in the 'Night Riding Army' event, where participants borrowed shared bikes to ride to Kaifeng in pursuit of breakfast soup dumplings. The spontaneous gathering caused significant congestion on a highway, highlighted in various social media posts.

Both instances showcase how spontaneous events can generate considerable public interest and logistical challenges, illustrating the unpredictable nature of odd news stories around the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)