Climate Accountability Matrix: G20's Urgent Call for Action at COP29

The Climate Accountability Matrix (CAM), introduced at COP29, evaluates G20 nations on climate performance beyond mitigation. While countries like India and South Africa make notable efforts, many developed nations underperform. The report calls for accountability, enhanced climate finance, and swift action to address adaptation and loss and damage funding gaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:54 IST
The launch of the Climate Accountability Matrix (CAM) at COP29 has put a spotlight on the climate performance of G20 nations, highlighting a significant shortfall in climate actions among many developed countries.

Countries from the Global South, including India and South Africa, were noted for their remarkable efforts in adhering to climate agreements, whereas major emitters like the US and Canada lagged behind.

CEEW's report emphasized the need for improved funding, with a call for an annual target of USD 1 trillion in climate finance and greater emphasis on adaptation to safeguard the most vulnerable against climate-induced disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

