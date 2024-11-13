Delhi's Air Crisis: Toxic Haze Engulfs City as Pollution Soars
Delhi, India, faced alarming pollution levels as a toxic haze descended, reducing visibility and affecting flights. With AQI scores surpassing hazardous levels, the city struggles against winter pollution from farm fires and emissions. Measures, including potential artificial rain, are being considered to combat the crisis.
On Wednesday morning, India's capital, Delhi, found itself shrouded in a toxic haze as temperatures dropped dramatically, leading to a surge in pollution levels.
The situation has become critical, with the city now being labeled as the world's most polluted, surpassing Pakistan's Lahore, according to IQAir's live rankings. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded scores exceeding 1,000, while Indian authorities reported it around 350, raising questions about data discrepancies.
Visibility dwindled to just 100 meters, prompting Delhi International Airport to implement 'low visibility procedures,' affecting flights not compliant with CAT III systems. As the capital grapples with this annual winter crisis, measures like artificial rain are being considered to mitigate the toxic smog.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- haze
- pollution
- AQI
- visibility
- airport
- flights
- artificial rain
- smog
- emissions
ALSO READ
US Repatriation Flights Return 1,100 Indian Nationals in 2023-24
Adani Enterprises Soars with Record Profits Amid Energy and Airport Expansions
Adani's Navi Mumbai Airport to Take Off by 2025 With Cutting-Edge Facilities
Gold Smuggling Racket Busted at Mumbai Airport
Virgin Atlantic's Skyward Growth: Doubling Flights to Mumbai