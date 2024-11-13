Delhi's Air Crisis: Toxic Haze Engulfs City as Pollution Soars

On Wednesday morning, India's capital, Delhi, found itself shrouded in a toxic haze as temperatures dropped dramatically, leading to a surge in pollution levels.

The situation has become critical, with the city now being labeled as the world's most polluted, surpassing Pakistan's Lahore, according to IQAir's live rankings. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded scores exceeding 1,000, while Indian authorities reported it around 350, raising questions about data discrepancies.

Visibility dwindled to just 100 meters, prompting Delhi International Airport to implement 'low visibility procedures,' affecting flights not compliant with CAT III systems. As the capital grapples with this annual winter crisis, measures like artificial rain are being considered to mitigate the toxic smog.

(With inputs from agencies.)