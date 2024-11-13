Left Menu

Global Leaders Confront Climate Crisis at U.N. Summit

At the U.N. climate summit in Baku, world leaders discussed climate change's realities, emphasizing unified global efforts. Albania's Edi Rama criticized ineffective speeches; Iran highlighted political barriers to cooperation; Vatican's Cardinal Paroli urged equitable financial approaches. Leaders from Bahamas and Greece stressed shared global impacts and necessary energy transitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World leaders gathered in Baku this week for the United Nations climate summit, taking the stage to voice concerns over escalating environmental crises and the urgent need for collaborative measures.

Albania's Prime Minister, Edi Rama, opened with critical reflections on the convention's routine speeches, emphasizing the disconnect between rhetoric and reality. He stressed, 'Life continues with its old habits, and our speeches, filled with good words about fighting climate change, change nothing.'

Iran's Vice President, Shina Ansari, called for global unity devoid of political tension, urging technology exchange and lifting sanctions hindering Iran. Meanwhile, Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Paroli, highlighted the global north-south ecological debt, advocating for financial reform centered on equity and justice to counterbalance climate impacts.

Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis pressed for transcending borders in addressing climate disasters, while Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged a balanced approach to energy transitions, considering both immediate and long-term implications. The summit underscored shared challenges and the urgency of unified global responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

