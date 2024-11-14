Relentless Storms Devastate the Philippines

The Philippines is bracing for yet another powerful storm, as Typhoon Usagi approaches with sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour. This marks the fifth major storm in just three weeks, compounding a humanitarian crisis that has already displaced millions and claimed over 160 lives.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has made international appeals for additional aircraft and aid, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s government has already allocated over 1 billion pesos for urgent relief efforts. Meanwhile, the U.N. is seeking $32.9 million to support 210,000 people needing immediate help.

The upcoming storm adds to a series of challenges, as the country's weather agency warns of potentially life-threatening tidal surges and destructive winds. The Philippines experiences frequent typhoons, making it one of the world's most disaster-prone nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)