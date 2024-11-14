Revival of Stalled Pune Police Housing Project with ₹600 Crore Dutch Investment

In a significant breakthrough, the Maharashtra Police Mega City (MPMC) project in Lohgaon, Pune, has secured a ₹600 crore investment from the Netherlands-based ATAL Consulting. The long-stalled housing initiative, aimed at providing homes for police personnel, is finally back on track thanks to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's persistent efforts.

The investment was facilitated by Ambar Ayade and backed by the FDI chief of the state, Kaustubh Dhawse. This effort comes after multiple years of coordination and negotiations to attract foreign investment and secure financial covering for the MPMC project, which had been shelved since 2016.

The project initially launched in 2010 faced financial difficulties leading to its suspension. However, with this new infusion of funds, police personnel, who had already invested ₹270 crore, can finally expect the completion of their dream homes. This investment is seen as a critical move for the welfare of police staff in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)