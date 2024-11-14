Left Menu

Revival of Stalled Pune Police Housing Project with ₹600 Crore Dutch Investment

The Maharashtra Police Mega City project in Lohgaon, Pune, which had stalled since 2016, is set to resume with a ₹600 crore investment from a Netherlands-based organization. Spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and facilitated by Kaustubh Dhawse and Ambar Ayade, this development will provide housing to police personnel.

Updated: 14-11-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 11:15 IST
In a significant breakthrough, the Maharashtra Police Mega City (MPMC) project in Lohgaon, Pune, has secured a ₹600 crore investment from the Netherlands-based ATAL Consulting. The long-stalled housing initiative, aimed at providing homes for police personnel, is finally back on track thanks to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's persistent efforts.

The investment was facilitated by Ambar Ayade and backed by the FDI chief of the state, Kaustubh Dhawse. This effort comes after multiple years of coordination and negotiations to attract foreign investment and secure financial covering for the MPMC project, which had been shelved since 2016.

The project initially launched in 2010 faced financial difficulties leading to its suspension. However, with this new infusion of funds, police personnel, who had already invested ₹270 crore, can finally expect the completion of their dream homes. This investment is seen as a critical move for the welfare of police staff in Pune.

