Revalyu Resources Expands PET Recycling Operations in Nashik

Revalyu Resources unveiled a new plastic recycling unit at its Nashik plant on Friday, signaling a significant boost in production. The facility now processes over 20 million PET bottles daily, converting them into 160 tonnes of polymers.

The expansion is part of a USD 100 million investment, which includes a third plant currently under construction. This will further increase the site's capacity by 120 tonnes per day by Q3 2025, allowing the recycling of approximately 35 million bottles daily.

CEO Makarand Kulkarni highlighted the strategic importance of the Nashik facility in advancing the company's leadership in PET recycling. The firm plans to open a 240-tonnes-per-day facility in the USA by 2027 and seeks global partnerships to elevate production to over 1,000 tonnes per day by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)