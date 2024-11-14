Left Menu

Revalyu Resources Expands PET Recycling Operations in Nashik

Revalyu Resources launches a second plastic recycling unit in Nashik, enhancing capacity to recycle over 20 million PET bottles daily. A third plant is planned, boosting production to 280 tonnes per day by 2025. Company aims global expansion, reaching 1,000 tonnes daily by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:24 IST
Revalyu Resources Expands PET Recycling Operations in Nashik
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Revalyu Resources unveiled a new plastic recycling unit at its Nashik plant on Friday, signaling a significant boost in production. The facility now processes over 20 million PET bottles daily, converting them into 160 tonnes of polymers.

The expansion is part of a USD 100 million investment, which includes a third plant currently under construction. This will further increase the site's capacity by 120 tonnes per day by Q3 2025, allowing the recycling of approximately 35 million bottles daily.

CEO Makarand Kulkarni highlighted the strategic importance of the Nashik facility in advancing the company's leadership in PET recycling. The firm plans to open a 240-tonnes-per-day facility in the USA by 2027 and seeks global partnerships to elevate production to over 1,000 tonnes per day by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

