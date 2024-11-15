K P Singh's Vision for a 100-Year Urban Infrastructure Plan
Real estate mogul K P Singh calls for Prime Minister Modi to form a committee to plan urban infrastructure for India's future. Highlighting the current inadequacies, Singh stresses the need for a century-long plan to support a $5 trillion economy while ensuring sustainable urban growth.
K P Singh, a prominent figure in real estate, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a high-powered committee tasked with crafting a long-term urban infrastructure plan. During a PTI interview, Singh emphasized the critical need to address India's urban challenges to support a future $5 trillion economy.
Singh, who recently launched his second book, 'Why the Heck Not?', discusses the dire state of infrastructure in Indian cities, citing issues like traffic congestion and pollution. He argues for an enduring vision that aligns with India's anticipated growth as the world's third-largest economy, urging visionary leadership akin to Edwin Lutyens, who designed New Delhi.
Highlighting the lack of urban planning, Singh insists on drastic measures and a shift from short-term thinking. He advocates for transparent public engagement and continuous oversight from the Prime Minister's Office to ensure cities can withstand future challenges and enhance quality of life for upcoming generations.
