Left Menu

Tech and Healthcare Stocks Drag Europe's STOXX 600 Down

Europe's STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% on Friday, driven down by technology and healthcare stocks. Chipmaker ASML and biotech firm Bavarian Nordic led declines. Geopolitical tensions and subdued Wall Street affected investor sentiment. Despite the downturn, some firms like Evotec saw gains due to acquisition news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:05 IST
Tech and Healthcare Stocks Drag Europe's STOXX 600 Down
Europe's main stocks index Image Credit:

Europe's STOXX 600 fell on Friday, driven by declines in technology and healthcare stocks, putting the index on course for a fourth straight weekly drop.

The technology sub-index plummeted 1.7%, with ASML among the top decliners as weak demand signals outside of AI-powered chips arose. Healthcare stocks tumbled 2.1%, with Bavarian Nordic sliding significantly after announcing lower-than-expected profits and future orders.

Geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China and disappointing earnings reports further impacted European markets this week. Economies in France and Italy reported mixed inflation data, while some companies like Evotec saw stock upticks due to acquisition proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024