Tech and Healthcare Stocks Drag Europe's STOXX 600 Down

Europe's STOXX 600 fell on Friday, driven by declines in technology and healthcare stocks, putting the index on course for a fourth straight weekly drop.

The technology sub-index plummeted 1.7%, with ASML among the top decliners as weak demand signals outside of AI-powered chips arose. Healthcare stocks tumbled 2.1%, with Bavarian Nordic sliding significantly after announcing lower-than-expected profits and future orders.

Geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China and disappointing earnings reports further impacted European markets this week. Economies in France and Italy reported mixed inflation data, while some companies like Evotec saw stock upticks due to acquisition proposals.

