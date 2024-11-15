Left Menu

Delhi Police Launches Traffic Awareness Initiative at Trade Fair

Delhi Police has established a traffic kiosk at the India International Trade Fair to capture traffic violations with high-definition cameras. The kiosk aims to educate the public on road safety and promotes responsible driving habits. A special game zone for children features educational quizzes and prizes.

Updated: 15-11-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:52 IST
Delhi Police Launches Traffic Awareness Initiative at Trade Fair
The Delhi Police introduced a traffic kiosk at the India International Trade Fair, equipped to capture instances of red-light jumping and overspeeding with high-definition cameras. This innovative setup, located at Bharat Mandapam's stall No. 14, is designed to heighten awareness about traffic regulations.

According to Additional Commissioner Satyaveer Singh Katara, the kiosk enables live demonstrations of traffic enforcement techniques, serving as both an educational tool and a deterrent against violations. The initiative aims to address public concerns and offers insights into the traffic police's social media and helpline connections.

Furthermore, a dedicated road safety game zone for children has been introduced, featuring quiz competitions and the chance to win prizes, thus encouraging younger visitors to engage with road safety concepts in an interactive manner.

