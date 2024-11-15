Delhi Police Launches Traffic Awareness Initiative at Trade Fair

The Delhi Police introduced a traffic kiosk at the India International Trade Fair, equipped to capture instances of red-light jumping and overspeeding with high-definition cameras. This innovative setup, located at Bharat Mandapam's stall No. 14, is designed to heighten awareness about traffic regulations.

According to Additional Commissioner Satyaveer Singh Katara, the kiosk enables live demonstrations of traffic enforcement techniques, serving as both an educational tool and a deterrent against violations. The initiative aims to address public concerns and offers insights into the traffic police's social media and helpline connections.

Furthermore, a dedicated road safety game zone for children has been introduced, featuring quiz competitions and the chance to win prizes, thus encouraging younger visitors to engage with road safety concepts in an interactive manner.

(With inputs from agencies.)