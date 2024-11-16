Revolutionary Lunar Insights from China's Chang'e-6 Mission

China's Chang'e-6 spacecraft has achieved a groundbreaking feat by collecting samples from the elusive far side of the moon. This marks the first instance of lunar samples obtained from this remote region, unveiling fascinating details about the moon's geological past.

Analysis of these samples indicates evidence of volcanic activity on the moon dating back to between 4.2 and 2.8 billion years ago. These findings suggest that the moon experienced a significant period of volcanism, offering new perspectives on its ancient dynamic state.

Meanwhile, an innovation from South Korea is making waves with 'morphing' wheels that adapt to various terrains. These wheels could transform transportation for wheelchairs and delivery vehicles, allowing them to overcome obstacles like stairs, offering enhanced mobility and delivery solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)