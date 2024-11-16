Left Menu

Land Compensation: A Roadblock in Nagaland's Infrastructure

Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang emphasized that land compensation issues are causing delays in infrastructure projects, particularly in National Highway development. He urged public cooperation to prevent disputes and support contractors for timely project completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dimapur | Updated: 16-11-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 10:57 IST
Land Compensation: A Roadblock in Nagaland's Infrastructure
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland's infrastructure projects are facing significant delays due to land compensation issues, according to Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang.

During visits to several districts, including Phek and Mokokchung, Zeliang cited compensation disputes as major obstacles in National Highway projects.

He urged the public to support sanctioned projects and ensure contractors proceed without unnecessary challenges, highlighting the importance of cooperation for timely completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024