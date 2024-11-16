Land Compensation: A Roadblock in Nagaland's Infrastructure
Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang emphasized that land compensation issues are causing delays in infrastructure projects, particularly in National Highway development. He urged public cooperation to prevent disputes and support contractors for timely project completion.
Nagaland's infrastructure projects are facing significant delays due to land compensation issues, according to Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang.
During visits to several districts, including Phek and Mokokchung, Zeliang cited compensation disputes as major obstacles in National Highway projects.
He urged the public to support sanctioned projects and ensure contractors proceed without unnecessary challenges, highlighting the importance of cooperation for timely completion.
