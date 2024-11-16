Super Typhoon Man-Yi: Philippines Prepares for Impact

The Philippines has initiated the evacuation of tens of thousands, alongside canceling numerous flights as Super Typhoon Man-Yi approaches with winds reaching 185 kph (115 mph). The eastern part of Luzon braces for impact, with provinces of Catanduanes and Camarines Sur on high alert for potential floods and storm surges.

Referred to locally as 'Pepito', the super typhoon is poised to make landfall near Catanduanes, prompting the evacuation of nearly 180,000 individuals from Bicol, as per disaster agency data. The eastern Visayas region faces flight cancellations due to the storm.

Despite anticipated weakening over Luzon, Man-Yi is expected to remain a typhoon over the South China Sea. The Philippines, a country hit by approximately 20 tropical storms annually, is reeling from recent devastation, including fatalities caused by previous storms in October, such as Trami and Kong-rey.

(With inputs from agencies.)