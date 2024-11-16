Left Menu

Super Typhoon Man-Yi: Philippines Prepares for Impact

The Philippines performed mass evacuations and flight cancellations as Super Typhoon Man-Yi, with winds of 185 kph, approached Luzon. Close to 180,000 individuals from Bicol were evacuated, with warnings issued for dangerous storm surges. The sixth storm in a month for the region, it disrupts the Visayas and raises concerns of floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines has initiated the evacuation of tens of thousands, alongside canceling numerous flights as Super Typhoon Man-Yi approaches with winds reaching 185 kph (115 mph). The eastern part of Luzon braces for impact, with provinces of Catanduanes and Camarines Sur on high alert for potential floods and storm surges.

Referred to locally as 'Pepito', the super typhoon is poised to make landfall near Catanduanes, prompting the evacuation of nearly 180,000 individuals from Bicol, as per disaster agency data. The eastern Visayas region faces flight cancellations due to the storm.

Despite anticipated weakening over Luzon, Man-Yi is expected to remain a typhoon over the South China Sea. The Philippines, a country hit by approximately 20 tropical storms annually, is reeling from recent devastation, including fatalities caused by previous storms in October, such as Trami and Kong-rey.

