Left Menu

Bangladesh Faces Unprecedented Dengue Crisis Amid Climate Shift

Bangladesh is experiencing its worst dengue outbreak due to climate change-induced rising temperatures and prolonged monsoon seasons, resulting in over 400 deaths and straining hospitals, especially in urban areas. Experts highlight the importance of early diagnosis and continuous mosquito surveillance to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-11-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 11:41 IST
Bangladesh Faces Unprecedented Dengue Crisis Amid Climate Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh is grappling with its most severe dengue outbreak in recent years, largely due to rising temperatures and extended monsoons linked to climate change. These factors have spurred a spike in infections, leading to over 400 deaths and overwhelming hospitals, particularly in urban regions.

Official reports indicate that at least 407 people succumbed to dengue-related complications in 2024, with 78,595 hospital admissions nationwide. As of mid-November, 4,173 patients were undergoing treatment, with a significant concentration in Dhaka, the capital city.

Changing weather patterns have created favorable conditions for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary vector for dengue, according to Kabirul Bashar, a zoology professor. The situation demands year-round mosquito surveillance and early intervention to reduce mortality rates, as stated by expert Dr. ABM Abdullah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024