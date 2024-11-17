Bangladesh Faces Unprecedented Dengue Crisis Amid Climate Shift

Bangladesh is grappling with its most severe dengue outbreak in recent years, largely due to rising temperatures and extended monsoons linked to climate change. These factors have spurred a spike in infections, leading to over 400 deaths and overwhelming hospitals, particularly in urban regions.

Official reports indicate that at least 407 people succumbed to dengue-related complications in 2024, with 78,595 hospital admissions nationwide. As of mid-November, 4,173 patients were undergoing treatment, with a significant concentration in Dhaka, the capital city.

Changing weather patterns have created favorable conditions for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary vector for dengue, according to Kabirul Bashar, a zoology professor. The situation demands year-round mosquito surveillance and early intervention to reduce mortality rates, as stated by expert Dr. ABM Abdullah.

