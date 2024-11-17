Bangladesh Faces Unprecedented Dengue Crisis Amid Climate Shift
Bangladesh is experiencing its worst dengue outbreak due to climate change-induced rising temperatures and prolonged monsoon seasons, resulting in over 400 deaths and straining hospitals, especially in urban areas. Experts highlight the importance of early diagnosis and continuous mosquito surveillance to manage the situation.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh is grappling with its most severe dengue outbreak in recent years, largely due to rising temperatures and extended monsoons linked to climate change. These factors have spurred a spike in infections, leading to over 400 deaths and overwhelming hospitals, particularly in urban regions.
Official reports indicate that at least 407 people succumbed to dengue-related complications in 2024, with 78,595 hospital admissions nationwide. As of mid-November, 4,173 patients were undergoing treatment, with a significant concentration in Dhaka, the capital city.
Changing weather patterns have created favorable conditions for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary vector for dengue, according to Kabirul Bashar, a zoology professor. The situation demands year-round mosquito surveillance and early intervention to reduce mortality rates, as stated by expert Dr. ABM Abdullah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Apollo Hospitals Surges with Record Q2 Profits
Apollo Hospitals Achieves 63% Profit Surge in Q2 FY25
Suvendu Adhikari Slams TMC Over Alleged CCTV Scam in Hospitals
Gleneagles Hospitals India Earns Great Place to Work Certification, Amplifying Employee-Centric Culture
Austrian Fruit Farming Faces Sharp Decline Due to Climate Change