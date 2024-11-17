Revamping Revenue: Municipal Corporations Lead Urban Finance Transformation
Municipal corporations in India are urged to impose appropriate user charges for essential services to enhance non-tax revenues. The RBI report highlights the need for transparent governance, increased financial autonomy, and technological adoption to improve the fiscal health of municipalities. Key sectors include water supply, sanitation, and urban infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to boost non-tax revenues and improve public services, municipal corporations across India are being urged to impose adequate user charges for essential services, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report suggests.
The recently released 'Report on Municipal Finances' scrutinizes the fiscal health of 232 municipal corporations from 2019-20 to 2023-24, shedding light on potential revenue opportunities through user charges in areas like water supply and sanitation.
The RBI report emphasizes the crucial role of transparent governance and technological tools like GIS mapping in enhancing municipal revenue collections, ultimately fostering a cycle of improved urban infrastructure and robust public service delivery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Floating Solutions: Transforming Water Supply in Sonbhadra
Transforming Prayagraj: Sanitation and Hospitality Boost for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
UP Government's 'Swachh Kumbh 2025' Initiative: Transformative Sanitation Measures
16-Hour Water Supply Disruption in Rohini for Maintenance
Controversial Proposal Sparks Debate on Gender Roles in Public Services