Revamping Revenue: Municipal Corporations Lead Urban Finance Transformation

In a bid to boost non-tax revenues and improve public services, municipal corporations across India are being urged to impose adequate user charges for essential services, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report suggests.

The recently released 'Report on Municipal Finances' scrutinizes the fiscal health of 232 municipal corporations from 2019-20 to 2023-24, shedding light on potential revenue opportunities through user charges in areas like water supply and sanitation.

The RBI report emphasizes the crucial role of transparent governance and technological tools like GIS mapping in enhancing municipal revenue collections, ultimately fostering a cycle of improved urban infrastructure and robust public service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)