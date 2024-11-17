Left Menu

Revamping Revenue: Municipal Corporations Lead Urban Finance Transformation

Municipal corporations in India are urged to impose appropriate user charges for essential services to enhance non-tax revenues. The RBI report highlights the need for transparent governance, increased financial autonomy, and technological adoption to improve the fiscal health of municipalities. Key sectors include water supply, sanitation, and urban infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost non-tax revenues and improve public services, municipal corporations across India are being urged to impose adequate user charges for essential services, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report suggests.

The recently released 'Report on Municipal Finances' scrutinizes the fiscal health of 232 municipal corporations from 2019-20 to 2023-24, shedding light on potential revenue opportunities through user charges in areas like water supply and sanitation.

The RBI report emphasizes the crucial role of transparent governance and technological tools like GIS mapping in enhancing municipal revenue collections, ultimately fostering a cycle of improved urban infrastructure and robust public service delivery.

