Tragic Road Accident Claims Family's Lives in Gujarat

A devastating accident occurred in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, resulting in the deaths of three family members. Their two-wheeler was hit by an SUV on a state highway near Dhrol, while they were en route to Rajkot. Sanjay Chotaliya, his wife Tinaben, and their daughter Lipta died instantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamnagar | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, three members of the same family lost their lives after their two-wheeler was struck by an SUV. The accident took place early on Sunday morning, according to local police reports.

The family was traveling on a state highway near Dhrol, making their way to Rajkot, when the unfortunate crash occurred. The sudden collision turned fatal instantly, leaving no survivors from the family of three.

The victims have been identified as Sanjay Chotaliya, age 37; his wife, Tinaben, age 36; and their 7-year-old daughter, Lipta. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this heart-wrenching event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

