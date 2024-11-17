Tragic Road Accident Claims Family's Lives in Gujarat

In a tragic incident in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, three members of the same family lost their lives after their two-wheeler was struck by an SUV. The accident took place early on Sunday morning, according to local police reports.

The family was traveling on a state highway near Dhrol, making their way to Rajkot, when the unfortunate crash occurred. The sudden collision turned fatal instantly, leaving no survivors from the family of three.

The victims have been identified as Sanjay Chotaliya, age 37; his wife, Tinaben, age 36; and their 7-year-old daughter, Lipta. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this heart-wrenching event.

(With inputs from agencies.)