Urgent Measures Ordered by NGT to Save Adi Ganga Gomti River

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued directives to Uttar Pradesh officials to urgently tackle the challenges facing the Adi Ganga Gomti river in Jaunpur district.

Key issues include chemical pollution, untapped drains, and subsequent mass fish deaths. Registering concerns about the river's conditions during the pre-monsoon season, the NGT emphasized expedient action.

The NGT panel stressed the importance of implementing solutions such as redirecting drains under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2 scheme to preserve the riverine ecosystem.

