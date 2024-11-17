Urgent Measures Ordered by NGT to Save Adi Ganga Gomti River
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered Uttar Pradesh authorities to urgently address issues impacting the Adi Ganga Gomti river. Concerns include untapped drains causing chemical pollution and fish deaths. Authorities are directed to maintain the river's ecology, especially during low flow periods, and utilize the AMRUT 2 scheme.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued directives to Uttar Pradesh officials to urgently tackle the challenges facing the Adi Ganga Gomti river in Jaunpur district.
Key issues include chemical pollution, untapped drains, and subsequent mass fish deaths. Registering concerns about the river's conditions during the pre-monsoon season, the NGT emphasized expedient action.
The NGT panel stressed the importance of implementing solutions such as redirecting drains under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2 scheme to preserve the riverine ecosystem.
