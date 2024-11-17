Moon's Hidden Secrets: Ancient Volcanism Revealed

In a groundbreaking mission, China's Chang'e-6 spacecraft has unearthed the oldest evidence of the moon's ancient volcanic activity. The unmanned mission, undertaken in June, marked the first-time surface samples were retrieved from the far side of the moon.

Analyzed by researchers, these samples shed light on a long period of volcanic activity. Lunar soil collected contains basalt rock fragments dating back to between 4.2 billion and 2.8 billion years ago.

This discovery suggests that the far side of the moon experienced volcanic activity for at least 1.4 billion years, highlighting a more geologically dynamic moon in its early history than previously understood.

