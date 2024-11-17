Left Menu

Moon's Hidden Secrets: Ancient Volcanism Revealed

China's Chang'e-6 spacecraft revealed the moon's ancient volcanic activity by retrieving surface samples from its far side. The samples unearthed volcanic rock fragments, indicating prolonged volcanism spanning 1.4 billion years during the moon's early history, offering fresh insights into its geological past.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking mission, China's Chang'e-6 spacecraft has unearthed the oldest evidence of the moon's ancient volcanic activity. The unmanned mission, undertaken in June, marked the first-time surface samples were retrieved from the far side of the moon.

Analyzed by researchers, these samples shed light on a long period of volcanic activity. Lunar soil collected contains basalt rock fragments dating back to between 4.2 billion and 2.8 billion years ago.

This discovery suggests that the far side of the moon experienced volcanic activity for at least 1.4 billion years, highlighting a more geologically dynamic moon in its early history than previously understood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

