Fire Erupts in Nangia Park: Quick Response Saves Lives

A fire broke out in a house in the Nangia Park area, but prompt action by Delhi Fire Services prevented any injuries. Fourteen fire tenders were dispatched, and the blaze was brought under control. The police have been informed, and the cooling process is currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fire ignited in a residential building in Nangia Park on Sunday afternoon, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services. Despite the dramatic blaze, no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed receiving an emergency call at 2.47 pm, leading to the deployment of 14 fire tenders to the scene. The fire was successfully contained, although cooling operations continue.

Authorities have duly informed the police about the incident, securing the area's safety while investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

