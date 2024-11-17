Fire Erupts in Nangia Park: Quick Response Saves Lives

A fire ignited in a residential building in Nangia Park on Sunday afternoon, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services. Despite the dramatic blaze, no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed receiving an emergency call at 2.47 pm, leading to the deployment of 14 fire tenders to the scene. The fire was successfully contained, although cooling operations continue.

Authorities have duly informed the police about the incident, securing the area's safety while investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)