Delhi's Battle Against Toxic Smog: New Restrictions Imposed

In response to the deteriorating air quality crisis, the Indian government has announced stringent measures to be enforced from Monday in New Delhi and surrounding areas. These measures include a ban on diesel trucks, closure of educational institutions, and a shift to remote work.

The decision came after an urgent meeting of state officials, who identified low wind speeds and stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana as primary contributors to the air pollution spike. New Delhi's Air Quality Index has hit 'severe plus' levels, necessitating immediate action.

Authorities are implementing an eight-point action plan, which also includes dust control measures like mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling. Citizens, especially vulnerable groups, are urged to remain indoors as air quality is expected to remain poor with adverse weather conditions persisting through the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)