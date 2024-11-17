Delhi's Battle Against Toxic Smog: New Restrictions Imposed
New Delhi is imposing stricter restrictions to combat worsening air quality, including a ban on diesel trucks and the closure of schools. The city's Air Quality Index reached 'severe plus' due to unfavourable weather and stubble burning in nearby states. Efforts include road dust suppression and mechanised sweeping.
In response to the deteriorating air quality crisis, the Indian government has announced stringent measures to be enforced from Monday in New Delhi and surrounding areas. These measures include a ban on diesel trucks, closure of educational institutions, and a shift to remote work.
The decision came after an urgent meeting of state officials, who identified low wind speeds and stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana as primary contributors to the air pollution spike. New Delhi's Air Quality Index has hit 'severe plus' levels, necessitating immediate action.
Authorities are implementing an eight-point action plan, which also includes dust control measures like mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling. Citizens, especially vulnerable groups, are urged to remain indoors as air quality is expected to remain poor with adverse weather conditions persisting through the week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana's Battle Against Stubble Burning: Progress and Challenges
Farmers Condemn Central Government's Stubble Burning Fines
Government Tightens Rules on Stubble Burning to Combat Delhi Pollution
Punjab's Battle Against Stubble Burning: Significant Decline Reported
Choking Air: The Impact of Stubble Burning in Punjab and Haryana