Tragedy in Tanzania: Building Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy struck the bustling commercial capital of Tanzania, Dar es Salaam, as a building collapse led to at least 13 fatalities. The disaster unfolded on Saturday morning in the Kariakoo market area.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan confirmed the rescue of over 80 individuals, with 26 still requiring medical attention. The government has pledged to cover all treatment and assist with burial arrangements.

Building collapses remain a concern in parts of Africa, underscoring the need for stricter construction standards and better regulatory enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)