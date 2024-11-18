Left Menu

Tragedy in Tanzania: Building Collapse Claims Lives

In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, a building collapse has resulted in at least 13 deaths and over 80 rescued individuals. President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced that treatment costs would be covered and burial arrangements assisted. The incident highlights ongoing issues with weak construction standards in some African cities.

Updated: 18-11-2024 00:56 IST
Tragedy struck the bustling commercial capital of Tanzania, Dar es Salaam, as a building collapse led to at least 13 fatalities. The disaster unfolded on Saturday morning in the Kariakoo market area.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan confirmed the rescue of over 80 individuals, with 26 still requiring medical attention. The government has pledged to cover all treatment and assist with burial arrangements.

Building collapses remain a concern in parts of Africa, underscoring the need for stricter construction standards and better regulatory enforcement.

