Delhi Choked in Toxic Smog: Air Quality Reaches Record Highs

Northern India, especially New Delhi, is engulfed in heavy smog with air quality readings reaching severe levels. Illegal farm fires and weather conditions exacerbate pollution. Visibility is severely reduced, affecting daily life. Authorities are taking steps like moving classes online and restricting activities to combat the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 10:47 IST
New Delhi faced an unprecedented air quality crisis on Monday as a thick blanket of toxic smog covered much of northern India. This annual phenomenon, intensified by illegal farm fires and adverse weather, has pushed the capital's air quality index (AQI) to a record 484, categorized as 'severe plus.'

Visibility in the capital and nearby Chandigarh dropped significantly, though transportation services continue with delays. According to IQAir, New Delhi holds the world's highest pollution level, with PM2.5 concentrations alarmingly exceeding WHO standards by over 130 times.

Authorities in Delhi have moved schools online and tightened restrictions on construction and traffic. Satellite data recorded over 1,300 farm fires on Sunday, contributing to up to 40% of the city's pollution. Despite the hazardous air, residents persist in their routines as the smog affects visibility, including landmarks like India Gate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

