Economic Advisor Highlights Key Causes of Delhi's Pollution Crisis

Chief Economic Advisor G Anantha Nageswaran has identified policies encouraging private transportation and selective farm sector incentives as major contributors to Delhi's pollution crisis. On Tuesday, he highlighted the impact of incentivizing food grains over diverse agricultural products on air quality.

Nageswaran suggested that weather conditions, like the lack of wind and heavy winter air, exacerbate the pollution by trapping pollutants close to the ground. He stressed the state's crucial role in addressing these environmental challenges to gain public confidence in its growth agenda.

With the Air Quality Index hitting 488 on Tuesday in the 'severe plus' category, the national capital's pollution levels are alarming. Efforts such as car usage restriction schemes and investment in public transport like the metro challenge the rising pollution exacerbated by increased car usage in the last two decades.

