UK Faces Travel Chaos as Winter Weather Takes Hold

The UK's first major cold snap of the season has caused widespread disruptions, affecting travel and education on Tuesday. The Met Office issued warnings for snow and ice as an Arctic maritime air mass sweeps from the north.

Hundreds of schools have shut their doors, and transport services, including trains and roads, are facing significant delays. The adverse weather may also lead to power outages, particularly in rural regions.

Up to 5 centimeters of snow is anticipated in several areas, with higher altitudes potentially receiving up to 20 centimeters. The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert, cautioning that the conditions pose risks to the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

