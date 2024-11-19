Left Menu

UK Faces Travel Chaos as Winter Weather Takes Hold

A severe cold snap in the UK has led to the closure of schools and major disruptions in road and train travel. The Met Office has issued snow and ice warnings as an Arctic air mass moves south. Power outages are likely, and vulnerable populations are at risk during this cold spell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:10 IST
UK Faces Travel Chaos as Winter Weather Takes Hold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's first major cold snap of the season has caused widespread disruptions, affecting travel and education on Tuesday. The Met Office issued warnings for snow and ice as an Arctic maritime air mass sweeps from the north.

Hundreds of schools have shut their doors, and transport services, including trains and roads, are facing significant delays. The adverse weather may also lead to power outages, particularly in rural regions.

Up to 5 centimeters of snow is anticipated in several areas, with higher altitudes potentially receiving up to 20 centimeters. The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert, cautioning that the conditions pose risks to the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024