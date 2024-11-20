Left Menu

A Decade After Lacrosse: Building Safety Gaps Persist

Ten years after the Lacrosse fire in Melbourne, the construction industry still grapples with safety issues linked to flammable cladding. While some progress has been made, significant improvements are necessary in design, regulation, quality assurance, and consumer protection to prevent future tragedies. Strengthening these areas remains essential.

Updated: 20-11-2024 12:32 IST
  • Australia

It's been a decade since a late-night cigarette ignited a fire that raced up 13 storeys at Melbourne's Lacrosse apartment building, causing over AUD 5.7 million in damages. Thankfully, no lives were lost. However, the incident exposed a grave issue: flammable cladding.

While changes have been implemented, our research indicates that the construction industry continues to face challenges. Key areas that need urgent attention include design, regulation, quality assurance, and consumer protection. Despite some advancements, many buildings still carry risks due to non-compliance with safety standards.

Regulatory bodies and construction firms must prioritize consumer safety and adhere to stricter norms. Lessons from past disasters, like Grenfell Tower, highlight the need for systemic reform to build safer residential structures. The commitment to change will safeguard lives and prevent future calamities.

